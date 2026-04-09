Anne Arundel County School Board considers bringing back student class rankings seven years after removal

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Seven years after the Anne Arundel County School Board decided to do away with class rankings, the board is now deciding if it should bring them back in a slightly different way.

Anne Arundel County school board considers bringing back class rankings Anne Arundel County school board considers bringing back class rankings

The Board of Education in Anne Arundel County is divided on whether or not it should bring back a class ranking system to its schools.

Several board members brought up the proposal to reinstate them, saying it is important to have the information available to students for college applications.

However, other board members are concerned class rankings can negatively impact students' mental health by creating a highly competitive environment.

Today was the second read for the proposal. The board took time to adjust language to the amendments of the proposal.

Annapolis High School alumna Diana Tobin said she remembers how school was for her with a class ranking system in place.

“In fact, my entire graduating IP class, about 70 students, made up exactly that many of the top ranks. I didn’t get it. Other people worked themselves to the bone spending endless nights studying and doing homework and cramming their schedules with advanced classes, but they would never be able to be in the top 50 or 25 students simply because they weren’t in the right program,” Tobin said.

The board will still have to vote to decide if they are bringing class rankings back in a future meeting.

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