Annapolis opens cooling centers as Maryland temperatures climb into the 90s for the first time in 2026

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Cooling centers are now open in Annapolis as dangerous heat moves into the area, and officials are encouraging people to stay cool, stay hydrated, and take precautions as temperatures continue to climb.

Annapolis opens cooling centers as heat hits the 90s Annapolis opens cooling centers as heat hits the 90s

This week temperatures across Maryland were in the 90-degree range for several days.

This is the first time in 2026. The heat comes the possibility of heat-related illnesses or even death.

So the Annapolis office of emergency management decided to open its cooling centers to those who need to get out of the grueling temperatures.

“It was a last-minute decision, but as it's getting hotter, it's really important to be able to provide places for people to get relief from the heat and especially to prevent against the risk of heat-related illnesses," says Carina Rosenbaum, public information officer, Annapolis Office of Emergency Management.

The centers are located in different areas throughout the city.

“The cooling centers are going to be daytime spaces for people to go cool off, sit down, have some water, and relax. They're going to be open mainly during daytime hours, so the hours are going to vary a little bit for each location.”

The primary location is the Roger Pip Moyer Rec Center; additional locations are the American Legion Post 141, Annapolis Busch Library, and the Annapolis Senior Activity Center.

Although the centers are free and open to the public, there are a set of rules.

“The cooling centers are not open to pets; however, trained service animals are always accepted in any cooling center location," says Rosenbaum.

"Minors must be accompanied by an adult when coming by the cooling centers, and then at some of the locations where there are other activities going on, people using the cooling center may not have access to things like recreational activities or separate areas.”

Additional cooling centers may be open during the summer season based on availability.