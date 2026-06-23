3 Anne Arundel County beaches under swim advisory due to high bacteria levels

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Department of Health issued advisories for Bayside Beach, Upper Magothy Beach, and Carrollton Manor, urging people not to swim or participate in other water-related activities until the advisories are lifted.

Each year from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health tests each of its beaches throughout the county for bacteria levels.

3 Anne Arundel County beaches under bacteria swim advisory 3 Anne Arundel County beaches under bacteria swim advisory

Don Curtain, director of environmental health, said the department samples 84 beaches in the county. Results from last Monday's sampling came back Wednesday showing exceedances at the three beaches.

"We have 84 beaches in the county that we sample, we sampled our beaches last Monday and on Wednesday we got results back for three of those beaches, Bayside Beach, Upper Magothy Beach and Carrollton Manor that had exceedances."

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The department immediately notified the public after receiving the results.

The bacteria the department tests for is enterococci, which Curtain said can come from a variety of sources.

"The bacteria that we test for is enterococci. Enterococci is basically a bacteria that lives in all the warm blooded animal guts, so this bacteria could come from any naturally occurring animal, human, it could be from dog waste, it can be from an excessive water foul population, so its naturally occurring it basically just comes from our warm blooded animal guts."

Curtain said there is currently no indication the bacteria comes from sewage overflow or septic system issues, but contact with the water is still not recommended.

"If you do come in contact with the water, wash with warm soap and water, the biggest issue is we don't want people to ingest water so we suggest that you not swim or do any water sports that you could possibly ingest the water."

While the bacteria will not cause external harm, ingesting the water can make people ill.

"There is a chance you would end up with diarrhea or possibly some vomiting."

Curtain said the bacteria should clear on its own relatively quickly.

"If there is no known source and we don't think that there is a real issue with say a failing septic system or sewage overflow usually this bacteria will move through the waterway in just seven days with just natural tidal action, the wind moves it, there is a lot of current in a lot of these waterways."

Results from Monday's water tests will come back to the county on Wednesday. By Friday, officials will determine whether the waters at the three beaches are safe for normal activities to resume.

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