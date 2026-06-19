Advisory issued for third Anne Arundel beach due to high bacteria levels

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A health advisory has been issued for a third Anne Arundel County beach due to high bacteria levels.

Effective June 18, the Department of Health has issued a health advisory for swimming and other direct water contact for Carrollton Manor.

The Department of Health advises against swimming, waterskiing, and other direct water contact activities. The advisory is in effect until follow-up testing shows water quality conditions are acceptable.

Another advisory was issued the day before for Bayside Beach and Upper Magothy Beach for high bacteria levels as well.