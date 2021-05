If you use Google Photos, big news is happening in June.

Come June 1, Google users will no longer have unlimited storage.

Last year, the company announced that beginning June 1, if you upload new photos and videos, it will count towards the free 15 gigabytes of storage that comes with Google accounts.

But if you already have Google Photos or add photos before June 1, it won't count towards the 15GB limit.

But if you do need extra storage, it'll cost $1.99 a month for 100 gigabytes.