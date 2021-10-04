Watch
Shooting reported on Amtrak train in Arizona

Tucson police responded to an active shooter scene at a Tucson Amtrak station at 500 N. Toole Ave. Monday.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 13:26:28-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities in Arizona responded to an active shooter scene at a Tucson Amtrak station on Monday.

Here is the latest updates:

10:23 a.m.

Tucson police have secured the scene. TPD will provide an update at the main station downtown later today.

10:11 a.m.

Amtrak said a shooting happened onboard Amtrak's Sunset Limited train in Tucson.

"The Sunset Limited, Train 2, was traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans, and arrived at the Tucson station at 7:40 am local time," Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams told KGUN9 via email. "There are 137 passengers and 11 crew members, with all passengers and crew now evacuated to the station. There are no reported injuries to the crew or passengers."

9:56 a.m.

KGUN9 has confirmed that at least one person was shot.

9:52 a.m.

Tucson police responded to an active shooter scene at a Tucson Amtrak station at 500 N. Toole Ave. Monday.

Police were on scene around 8 a.m. Passengers were escorted from the train and there were multiple gunshots fired.

Officers with K9 units boarded the train during the investigation.

Police asked people to avoid the area during the investigation.

Phil Villarreal at KGUN first reported this story.

