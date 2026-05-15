Maryland State Board of Elections to send replacement mail-in ballots after reported error

The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) says it has been made aware of an error by its mail-in ballot vendor, which resulted in a number of voters receiving the wrong party ballot for the Gubernatorial Primary Election.

Officials say the SBE is now working with the vendor to send replacement mail-in ballots.

The error impacted voters who were mailed a ballot before May 14, 2026.

If a voter requested and received their mail-in ballot by web delivery, their ballot will not be affected.

All voters will receive a replacement ballot, not just those impacted by the error, according to the SBE.

"We are diligently working to address this error and provide clear instructions to those affected as quickly as possible," said Maryland State Administrator of Elections, Jared DeMarinis. "The State and Local Boards of Elections remain committed to running an election that is verified, secure, and accurate. Mail-in voting is an integral facet of the electoral process. With over 500,000 voters requesting mail-in ballots, we want to eliminate any doubt in its integrity or accuracy. That is why I have arranged for the sending of replacement ballots."

"Please be assured that we are actively answering phones and responding to emails and will remain transparent as we navigate through this situation," DeMarinis added. "We will make every effort to ensure that everyone affected knows the situation and how to cast their ballot. Every vote matters, your voice will be heard, and our elections will remain verified, open, transparent, and secure."

If you have any questions or concerns, you can email the Maryland State Board of Elections at info.sbe@maryland.gov.

You can also call 410-269-2840.

Information about Maryland's primary election can be found here.