Early voting begins for Maryland's primary

Early voting officially starts today in Maryland.

Those who are eligible to vote in the primary can go to any designated early voting center in their county. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day until June 18.

Click on the counties/cities below to see a list of early voting locations:



You can register to vote at a voting center in your county. You must bring a government-form of I.D. and a document to prove your address.

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