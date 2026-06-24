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Challengers poised to knock off incumbents in Maryland's Primary Election

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Baltimore City Sheriff's Office
Sabrina Tapp-Harper becomes highest ranking woman in history of City Sheriff's Office (Sep. 2022)<br/>
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Maryland's Primary Election has come and gone, but some votes have yet to be counted.

As it stands now multiple challengers look poised to defeat incumbents in local office.

Law enforcement heads are leading the way.

On Wednesday morning Sabrina Tapp-Harper remained nearly 5,000 votes ahead of Baltimore City Sheriff Sam Cogen, making her the likely victor.

Harper was backed by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott over Cogen who four-years ago knocked off John Anderson, who served as City Sheriff for more than three decades.

In Baltimore County it appears prosecutor Sarah David has defeated long-time Democratic State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger by a rather wide-margin.

Other incumbents like federally indicted State Senator Dalya Attar looks to have been unseated by Delegate Malcom Ruff by over 20 percent.

Results have not yet been made official.

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