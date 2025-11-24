State Sen. Dalya Attar pleads not guilty to conspiracy, extortion charges

BALTIMORE, Md. — In an arraignment hearing on Monday morning, Sen. Dalya Attar pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

She was indicted on charges of extortion and conspiracy, according to court documents unsealed late last month.

The indictment alleges that Attar, along with her brother Joseph "Yossi" Attar and BPD officer Kalman Finkelstein, conspired to extort a political consultant who had formerly worked for the Attar campaign to keep her from saying negative things about Attar.

According to the indictment, a hidden camera was placed inside the apartment the consultant was staying at, and captured an affair the consultant had with a married man.

This simulated WhatsApp chat is based on messages the indictment alleges Dalya Attar sent to an unnamed co-conspirator:

Sen. Attar represents a district with a large Orthodox Jewish community in northwest Baltimore City and was appointed after Sen. Jill Carter stepped down to take another position.

Shidduchim is the Hebrew word referring to the practice of matchmaking in the Orthodox Jewish community.

In a statement shortly after the indictment was unsealed, Dalya Attar told us through an attorney that she looks forward to sharing her side of the story.

"This case centers on the allegations of my former disgruntled employee. We have yet to see any tangible evidence to support the claim that I knew of any illegal actions taken on my behalf. I look forward to sharing my side of the story, and believe the truth will be the arbiter of justice," said the statement in part.

Dalya Attar's attorney, Jeff Ifrah, confirms to WMAR-2 News that he intends to file a motion to dismiss the case.