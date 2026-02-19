Retired Baltimore Police commander announces run for City Sheriff

BALTIMORE — A retired Baltimore Police commander is running for City Sheriff.

Sabrina Tapp-Harper on Thursday officially filed her candidacy against incumbent Sam Cogen.

“Baltimore deserves a Sheriff’s Office that is professional, responsive, and accountable,” Tapp-Harper said in a release. “I’m running to strengthen public trust, foster positive relationships with other agencies, and ensure the office delivers consistent, respectful service—every day.”

In September 2022 Tapp-Harper was named Assistant Baltimore City Sheriff by Cogen's predecessor, John Anderson who sat in office for more than three decades.

Shortly after Cogen's election win, she and the Sheriff's Office parted ways.

A Charm City native and Dunbar High School graduate, Tapp-Harper has over 35 years of law enforcement experience, having served much of that time with the Baltimore Police Department where she reached the rank of Major.

Tapp-Harper has a Bachelors degree in Criminal Justice from Coppin State University, and a Masters in Applied Behavioral Science from Johns Hopkins University.

Cogen, meanwhile, is wrapping up his first term in office after defeating Anderson, his former longtime boss.

"Serving as your Sheriff is an honor I take seriously every single day protecting our courts, supporting victims, strengthening public safety, and ensuring justice is carried out with professionalism and integrity," Cogen said on Facebook, announcing his reelection campaign. "I am proud to be present in our neighborhoods, engaging directly with residents, faith leaders, small businesses, and community organizations to build trust and strengthen partnerships across Baltimore."