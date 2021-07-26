Woman celebrates 100th birthday with drive-by celebration

BALTIMORE — It's a major milestone...

McMorris 100th birthday celebration

Reverend Elizabeth McMorris just turned 100 years old.

Her family celebrated with a drive-by celebration yesterday with family, music, and of course birthday cake.

Ms. McMorris is from Clinton, South Carolina.

She pastored a church for about 25 years, and served as a neighborhood association president.

She tells us she couldn't be happier with her birthday celebration at her daughter's home in Baltimore.

He said let not your heart be troubled, believe and you will receive just believe. He can take you through no matter what the world may do. Jesus can take you through.

McMorris says the key to her long life is centered on “looking up...And not down.”