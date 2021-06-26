Woman arrested after visiting several Towson business, carrying stolen gun

TOWSON, md. — 30-year-old Zakia Davis of the 200 block of Payson Street faces weapons charges after her arrest in Towson on Friday.

Just before 7 p.m., Davis entered a store in 6800 block of Loch Raven Boulevard, armed with a shotgun looking for someone.

She left the store and drove to a second business. Just prior to entering, Davis discarded the stolen shotgun.

She was behaving erratically.

Davis was later found and arrested while hiding in the 6900 block of Loch Raven Boulevard.

Davis is charged with rifle/shotgun possession with a felony conviction, reckless endangerment, theft and other charges. She remains at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status pending a bail-review hearing.