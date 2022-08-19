'Not the place for her': At viewing, community mourns teen killed by 9-year-old

BALTIMORE — It was news that shocked the entire community.

A 9-year-old shot and killed 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder on Aug. 6.

On Thursday, her family held a public viewing where community members honored Strawder's life and prayed for change.

Those in attendance shed tears, hugged, and mourned the life of Nykayla.

Community members said she had so much life to live, and that this viewing, let alone, her death should of never happened.

"We're talking about a child. This is not the place for her," said Loren Braswell. "She should be getting ready for school. We don't need to see things like this anymore."

Neighbors said Nykayla's passing will always be on people's mind because it could have been prevented if more of the community came together and watched out for one another.

"That young man, the 9-year-old youth should not had been with that gun," said Rev. Willie Ray. "This death is a wake-up call. It takes a village to raise a child. This death has disturbed so many people because it shows that nobody is exempt. So, this is where I use my voice. We’ve got to do something."

Community members are already partnering with violence prevention organizations to create more outlets for the youth and encourage adults to get involved and pay attention.

"We should come together collectively and be able to reach a consensus on things to make Baltimore better," said Sumnni Rahman.

"We're having a stop the violence talent show to get the kids off the corner and onto the stage," Rev. Ray said. "We're having it at the arena playhouse on August 28 from 3 pm to 6 pm. It's about challenging youth to be involved with performing arts. We know entertainment and athletics is the way to these youngster's hearts so I'm challenging the community to join us. It's time for all of us to wake up and do something."

For more information, contact Rev. Willie Ray at 443-392-5114.

