BALTIMORE — A 14-year-old girl died after being shot Saturday night in southwest Baltimore's Edmondson area.

This weekend also happens to be Ceasefire weekend in the city.

Police responded at about 8:01 p.m. to Linnard Street, just north of Edmondson Avenue, for reports of a shooting.

They found the girl there unresponsive.

She was taken to a hospital, and pronounce dead shortly after.

Police are urging anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.