Family, friends honor slain teen killed by 9-year-old with candlelight vigil

BALTIMORE — Nykayla Strawder, just 15 years old, was outside of her Southwest Baltimore home Saturday evening when a gun went off.

Police said a 9-year-old playing with a loaded gun fired a shot that killed Strawder.

On Tuesday night, on Linnard Street, where the murder occurred three days earlier, friends, family and community members came together to honor young NyKayla Strawder for a candlelight vigil.

People arrived with flowers, candles, balloons, stories and emotions.

Police said the 9-year-old, whose name has not been released, was playing with the loaded gun when it "accidentally" went off. Strawder was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers said the 9-year-old then dropped the gun and ran away.

Police found the gun, which is registered to a female relative of the boy who is an armed security guard.

There have been 219 murder investigations in Baltimore City in 2022.

