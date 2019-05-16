Nordea Lewis

Nordea Lewis is a Multimedia Journalist/Reporter who joined the WMAR news team in March of 2022.

Nordea is from Pennsylvania and a Temple University graduate. During her time attending Temple University, she interned with Disney ABC Television Group, 6abc Action News in Philadelphia, where she quickly learned the skills to become a storyteller.

In May of 2020, Nordea used those skills to land a job at WDVM 25 in Montgomery County, Maryland. During her time at channel 25 Nordea worked as a morning news reporter and fill-in traffic anchor.

She also enjoys volunteering and spreading awareness. Nordea has helped organize the annual Autism Speaks Walk, which is the largest autism advocacy organization in the United States. Nordea and her sorority Alpha Xi Delta have raised more than $20,000 for autism awareness.

In addition to reporting and philanthropy, you can find Nordea cooking or at the gym. She enjoys making Jamaican food as her family derives from there. Nordea also enjoys fun workouts like Zumba at the gym. Send her a story idea at Nordea.Lewis@wmar.com and follow her on Instagram at @Nordea.lewistv