"We're just having fun": People say the disturbances in Fed Hill aren't alarming

BALTIMORE — Federal Hill has experienced some disturbances in the area with fighting, dirt bike activities, and parking violations. Police presence has increased and this weekend has been quiet, but many people don't think it’ll stay that way.

"Usually after 2 a.m., it gets rowdy after the bars close on Friday and Saturday nights," said Will Fountain, Federal Hill resident.

That's what some people are upset about. What really made community members say enough is enough, is when a video on social media circulated, showcasing a huge fight on the corner of East Cross and Charles Streets.

People say the street fights, dirt bike racing, illegal alcohol sales, and drunken disorder is making Fed Hill unpleasant, but others say it's not that serious.

"Everybody's just trying to have fun, we're not trying to shut this area down or make it bad or anything," said Dominick Stefanowitz, Federal Hill resident.

Councilman Eric Costello is working to combat the crime by requesting more police presence, which was seen these past two days, but some residents aren't too impressed.

"Even with the police presence, they conjugate in one area. It doesn't really help. You need to be more spread out to monitor everyone, but police presence or not. You have drunk adults that are going to do what they want to do, said Fountain.

However, some business owners say they’ve seen a big difference.

"We're really noticed the presence, and it's really been helpful. We've seen a lot more people coming out to have fun. People feel safer, and this neighborhood is thriving again," said Will Fagg, Business Owner of Tiny Brick Oven.

For those who are causing disturbances, community members have a message for you.

"Let's just keep it cool. There's no reason to act like that. Lets all handle this like adults," said Christina Moon, Federal Hill resident.