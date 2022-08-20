'We need more police': Safety, parking concerns mount in Federal Hill

BALTIMORE — Residents of Baltimore's Federal Hill want change, starting with a greater police presence to help prevent fights and other disturbances that have been happening recently.

Last weekend, a video circulated on social media of a fight that broke out at the corner of East Cross and Charles streets.

The video showed a brawl — arms were swinging, individuals were yelling and horns were beeping, causing alarming levels of disorder on the street.

Brawl caught on camera in Fed Hill

And Federal Hill residents say it is becoming a common occurrence.

"I think we need more police. There's like no police out here," said Federal Hill resident Phil Battaglin. "That viral video that went on, that's not the only occurrence. It happens just about every weekend."

Community members want safety in Federal Hill

Alex Warren, another Baltimore resident, said since that video circulated, he still hasn't seen as many police patrol the area like he would like.

"I haven't seen as much as I'd like, especially with the crowds that come up here on the night," Warren said. "What are they going to do? How are they going to be able to contain the situation?"

The fight that went viral on social media drew negative attention to the area, and even got Baltimore City leaders to plead for help.

Residents concerned after recent disturbances in Baltimore's Federal Hill

Federal Hill community groups reached City Councilman Eric Costello asking for help, stating illegal acts are being overlooked.

Costello received a report from the liquor license commissioners who conducted an assessment of the illegal acts.

Over the weekend of August 12 and 13 inspectors were sent out to observe establishments, patrons and activities.

Residents want change in Fed Hill

In conclusion, the report stated this is similar to earlier issues at Fells Point and an increase of law enforcement would be the only way to lessen the likelihood of more violence.

"If I had to come down here at night, I wouldn't," visitor Kim said.

Kim said she doesn't live in Federal Hill but only travels to the area during the day in order not be confronted with chaos.

"You get the drink everywhere, then you get to be outside, then you're causing chaos," Kim said. "So I think there needs to be maybe cut off drinking limits. I don't know, I don't drink alcohol but if you see what it does to people. Make it a limit."

Other issues being addressed are parking, street bikes and the individuals selling alcohol out of the back of their vehicles.

