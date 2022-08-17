Watch Now
City councilman demands increased patrols after "chaos" in Federal Hill

Posted at 5:11 PM, Aug 17, 2022
A city councilman is asking to deploy high-visibility police patrols in Federal Hill, saying "weekend late-evenings has hit new levels [of] lawlessness" and "we are on the verge of losing this neighborhood."

Recent weekends have brought "two all-out brawls," an "overwhelming" amount of people out with open containers of alcohol, "heavy" dirt bike activity and racing, rampant parking violations, noise violations, illegal alcohol sales, "general disorder," and even shots fired on Light Street, according to reports from a neighborhood group and a police inspector.

An inspector noted in their comments to the liquor board:

"From my experience these are the early stages that we faced in Fells Point. Typically, after an incident airs on social media as the one from Friday the enforcement and presence of authority the following couple weekends are critical."

City Councilman Eric Costello, who represents the area, sent a letter to stakeholders titled "Losing Federal Hill."

He said he's requested a plan to be provided by Thursday to deploy a mobile metro unit, mounted unit (horses and officers), SWAT and additional patrol overtime.

Federal Hill community leaders said in a letter:

"Community members have witnessed multiple violations of laws and ordinances during this period including illegal stopping, illegal parking, open containers, vehicle noise violations, illegal alcohol sales and the use of BBQ grills on public sidewalks. We have witnessed these events happening when there is a complete absence of greatly needed police presence, but more disturbingly they have also been witnessed in clear view of police presence."

