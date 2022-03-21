'We will catch you': Baltimore Mayor sends message about recent violent crime in city

BALTIMORE — Baltimore had a violent weekend, leaving many families hurt.

There were at least 12 shootings over the weekend, and several of those were deadly.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott sat down with WMAR-2 to discuss the recent violence.

Since Friday, five people were killed.

City leaders continue to speak out about their action toward this violence and their plea to the criminals to stop the killings in the communities.

Since the start of the year, there have been 75 homicides in the Baltimore City limits.

One of the shootings on Friday was a double shooting, around 2 p.m. on S Charles Street. An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were shot, but the 20-year-old later died at the hospital.

On Saturday, around 2 a.m., a 26-year-old was shot near North Patterson Park. He also died at the hospital. Then, Sunday night, just before 1 p.m., near Grace Court, 22-year-old Allan Howard was shot and killed.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said this past weekend there were 20 robberies in the city and a woman was raped.

Harrison said in a statement, "This continued level of violence is both frustrating and disheartening to all of us working to reduce crime and keep residents safe.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in an sit-down interview with WMAR-2's Brittney Verner that he’s frustrated with this level of violence that seems to be increasing here in Baltimore but he believes the police department has been doing the work to increase the homicide clearance rate.

"It’s about understanding that this is all of us not one agency not one community can solve all of Baltimore’s long-standing issue of crime and we have to all come together," Mayor Scott said. "We cannot put this on the shoulders of the police department alone."

Mayor Scott said it is also up to the community to let police know when they know a crime is happening.

"Here in Baltimore, what I would beg our residents to understand is that we are doing great work our homicide detectives clear 55 percent of their cases this year and that’s a message to the folks who are out here doing this to that we will catch you," Mayor Scott said. "When you look at our gun arrest and the amount of guns we’ve seized over 400 guns this year gun arrest in the city are up four percent than it was last year the work is being done on the law enforcement side."

In the same time frame that these shootings took place, the Baltimore Police Department made two attempted murder arrests, two robbery arrests and four handgun arrests over the weekend.

Additionally, 14 assault warrants, seven aggravated assault warrants and five robbery warrants were issued.

If you have any information related to these cases, please call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LockUp or contact our Homicide Unit at 410-396-2100.

"Our officers continue to go out every day to arrest those responsible, who are making conscious decisions to commit violence," Commissioner Harrison said. "We are diligently investigating every incident. This violence is damaging to our community and our city is better than this.”

