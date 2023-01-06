'We need jobs': City holds squeegee hiring event before collaborative begins

BALTIMORE — We saw a number of recruiters from the Department of Public Works to catering businesses show up with job opportunities.

This was an opportunity for the squeegee workers to get into a fulltime job.

The meeting is likely the final one before the city starts its disallowed zones.

The city is eliminating squeegeeing at six different intersections across the city.

The collaborative has received some criticism from lawmakers outside of Baltimore, especially the section of the plan that allows squeegee workers to be paid for not squeegeeing.

We spoke with a young man who showed up looking for a job, something more permanent than squeegeeing.

"Squeegeeing like, things happen, it’s getting slow right now, business is getting slow, so it’s just time. Everyone is getting older now so it’s time to do better things. We need jobs," said Derwin Catching, squeegee worker.

As for what squeegee workers thought of the upcoming restrictions, we don't know.

All media was kicked out of the meeting about an hour and a half after it began.