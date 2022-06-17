'We have a lot of work to do': Surveillance photo leads to 15-year-old's arrest in deadly Inner Harbor shooting

BALTIMORE — A 15-year-old, a child, was arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old over Memorial Day weekend in the Inner Harbor.

Surveillance video clearly captured the young suspect riding a motor scooter, which led to him being captured at his home in Howard County.

This is just another violent event in Baltimore involving a young person.

“This just shows that we have a lot of work to do investing in young people, showing them a different way dealing with a prevalence of illegal guns, not just in Baltimore but across our state and really across this country,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

MORE: 15-year-old arrested for deadly Inner Harbor shooting

15-year-old arrested for deadly Inner Harbor shooting

The 15-year-old, whose name has not been released, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Mayor Scott said police accomplished what they hoped for, by arresting the accused killer of 17-year-old Neal Mack, and injuring two other teenagers.

READ MORE: Third teen victim identified from deadly Inner Harbor shooting over the weekend

“As I said the day that it happened, we knew that our detectives were now focused with work," Mayor Scott said. "They worked with school police, they worked with our partners downtown and others to bring someone to justice."

After Mack - an intern with nonprofit community group Tendea Family - was killed, police grabbed a picture from surveillance nearby that showed the alleged shooter leaving the crime scene on a motorized scooter.

READ MORE: Tendea Family leads community clean up to honor intern killed at Inner Harbor

Mayor Scott pleads to people, especially young children, to resolve your conflicts without violence.

“Don’t let it be you, don’t let some basic petty conflict end with you losing your life in whatever fashion," Mayor Scott said. "You have to be able to resolve your conflict in a different way. Also be mindful of what you know. Everything that you do is recorded. Everything that you do is on social media."

Police said the 15-year-old will be tried as an adult, facing several felony charges including first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, reckless endangerment along with several other firearm violations.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison added that another deadly shooting involving a child is frustrating.

“Not just shocking, but frustrating and anger some," Harrison said. "We want to make sure we catch the person who did this because more people could’ve been hurt."

The arrest was made the day after Tendea Family put together a community clean-up at McElderry Park.