Tendea Family leads community clean up to honor intern killed at Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — Members of Tendea Family honored a life lost to gun violence through acts of service in Baltimore's McElderry Park Wednesday afternoon.

They did a community clean up to memorialize 17-year-old Neal Mack, an intern, who was shot and killed at the Inner Harbor last month.

“We're here to serve the same community that he was a part of so that we can save the Neal's that are coming after him,” said Elijah Miles.

At the center of their hearts was Mack, intern who died on May 29.

As WMAR-2 News reported, Mack and and two other teens were shot on the 300 block of East Pratt Street around 7:30 p.m. on May 28. Mack eventually died from his injuries at the hospital.

“He was a young man that was figuring out what it means to be a man,” said Miles. “He was figuring out how to be a man in Baltimore City, how to be a man in this neighborhood.”

Both manhood and womanhood were on full display in McElderry Park with acts of community service.

From the youngest in the community, walking and cleaning up the streets, to a mom and son team bagging groceries, it was a way to heal, remember and improve.

“When you see Neal, you should see yourself,” said Miles addressing the crowd. “Not in the bad thing that happened but all that he did and wanted to do and all that you can still do.”

It’s through community services that Tendea Family said Mack’s legacy will live on.

As for the person or persons responsible for the Inner Harbor shooting, Baltimore Police have not made any arrests.

However, they are still looking to identify two people seen prior to and after the shooting on a blue scooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

