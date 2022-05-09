Wawa offers 15-cent gas discount for mobile-app users

With average gas prices staying well over $4 in Maryland, Wawa is offering a major discount to residents who use the store's mobile app to fuel up.

Customers can get a discount of $0.15 per gallon at any Wawa through June 12, if they're Wawa Rewards members and use the Wawa app on their phone to activate a fuel pump.

Wawa has already had a Mobile App Fuel Discount and is now extending it, the company said, noting that more than 250,000 Rewards members have already used the discount.

Dena Pizzutti, Sr. Mgr. of Personalization for Wawa, said in a statement:

We have seen hundreds of thousands of customers take advantage of this fuel discount and after receiving significant positive feedback, we are excited to extend this offer through June 12 to give our Wawa Rewards members the opportunity to save at the pump for another month.

For more information, visit https://www.wawa.com/mobile-app/fuel-activation. [wawa.com]

Maryland's gas-tax holiday, meanwhile, ended in April.

