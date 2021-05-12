Walking to get one step closer to justice in murder of Israeli man in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — It’s been a week since the death of Efraim Gordon and his family is no closer to knowing why he was killed.

“We don’t have any answers,” said Sara Marshall who is Gordon’s first cousin.

Marshall spoke out for the first time since his was murdered over a week ago. She called it a “devastating loss” for the family.

“We are just broken,” she said. “Shattered in every kind of way.”

Gordon, who was visiting Baltimore from Israel to attend his cousin’s wedding, was shot and killed last Monday during an attempted robbery.

While fighting back tears, Marshall remembers Gordon for having the kindest soul of anyone she’s ever met in her life.

“He was an angel. It’s hard to imagine such a person exists,” she said.

Hoping the case doesn’t go cold, dozens of community members joined Gordon’s family for a crime walk to continue to push for justice.

“It would bring closure if we were able to know that whoever committed this crime would be off the streets,” she said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison were also part of the walk which was in the same area where Gordon was killed.

“I think a walk like this would give everybody the awareness that we have to work together to solve this,” Marshall said.

City Councilman Yitzy Schleifer said it’s important for the city, police and the community to work together to make Baltimore safer.

“It shows the community, the entire city that when the community comes together and works with the city [and] works with the police department that synergy is what we need to help drive down crime in Baltimore,” he said.

Mayor Brandon Scott echoed similar sentiments when he addressed the family and community at the end of the crime walk.

“We want everyone in the city to understand that we cannot continue to allow this to happen,” he said.

As the family continues to grieve the loss, Marshall said she hopes Gordon’s death will lead to meaningful change.

“I want to know Efraim’s blood wasn’t spilled in vein,” she said. "For us, for me, to know that there would be positive change because of him; I know he is listening to me and I know that’s what he would want.”

Last week, Metro Crime Stoppers announced a $30,000 reward for information in Gordon’s case.

If you know anything, you can give them a call at 1-866-7LOCKUP.