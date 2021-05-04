Jewish man visiting Baltimore from Israel for relative's wedding shot and killed in Baltimore

Baltimore Police are investigating the shooting death of a Jewish man who was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore early Monday.

The shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. in the 3700 block of Fords Lane.

Yitzy Schleifer, who is the councilman of the district where it happened, said the victim’s name is Ephraim Gordan, 31.

He was from Israel and was visiting Baltimore for the first time to attend his cousin’s wedding, Schleifer said.

“When you have somebody in town visiting Baltimore. never been to Baltimore before, and simply just walking from the car into the house to be gunned down is just horrific,” he said.

Baltimore Police was at the scene around 5:00 Monday afternoon to gather evidence and obtain surveillance video from nearby homes.

Schleifer said he saw the video of the incident. He called it “senseless”, saying three men tried to rob Gordan before one of them shot and killed him.

“For people to take someone’s life over valuables is insane.”

He said the area, which is largely made up of Jewish people, is shaken by what happened. Schleifer said he’s already received about 100 messages related to the murder.

“This should not have happened, and the violence just has to stop,” he said.

Ricky Jackson, who lives in the area, heard the gunshots. He said he went to scene to find out what was going on.

“I saw on the ground a garment soaked in blood and I heard this elderly gentleman tell the police officers he saw some guys chasing his son.”

Jackson said the area is a quiet, tight-knit community. He said what happened is “unbelievable”.

“It’s sad that he comes over here in America and has to be shipped back in a coffin,” he said.

As of Monday at 9:00 p.m., there’s been 105 homicides so far this year, which is up compared to this same time last year.

Jackson said he is fed up with the violence and he has a message for the city’s new administration.

“[Mayor Brandon Scott] promised us transparency," he said. “You promised us a safe environment and every time I see on TV, you’re saying the word unacceptable. Well apparently, it’s being acceptable. We as citizens don’t see what you doing. We’re frustrated.”

If you have any information related to the shooting, you’re encouraged to call police.

If you would like to donate to help the family pay for funeral expenses, you can click this link here.