Cash reward of $30,000 announced in murder case of Israeli man visiting Baltimore for relative’s wedding

BALTIMORE — A cash reward of $30,000 has been announced in the murder case of an Israeli man who was shot and killed in Baltimore early Monday morning.

Ephraim Gordan, 31, was killed in the 3700 block of Fords Lane around midnight.

RELATED: Jewish man visiting Baltimore from Israel for relative's wedding shot and killed in Baltimore

Gordan was visiting Baltimore for the first time to attend his cousin’s wedding when he was gunned down in what police describe as a robbery gone wrong.

The shooting happened outside of Gordan’s aunt and uncle’s house where he was staying for the night, city councilman Yitzy Schleifer said.

Schleifer also said the reward is a partnership between Metro Crime Stoppers, the community and Gordan’s family.

He said the family has received more than $50,000 to help pay for his funeral expenses.

Gordan was laid the rest in Israel Tuesday.

Now, a portion of the money is going to the reward in an effort to bring his killers to justice.

“This is terrorizing the community and so it’s important that those who are responsible are brought to justice and to help bring some degree of closure and comfort to the victim’s family,” he said.

The tragedy comes as Baltimore city grapples with a rise in gun violence that has so far claimed the lives of more than 100 people.

Schleifer said there needs to be an all-hands-on deck approach to help bring closure to not only Gordan’s family but so many others.

“It’s outrageous the level of violence we face in the city and what’s more outrageous is the low clearance rate we have. You have a 59, 60 percent chance of getting away with murder in Baltimore city and none of us should be ok with that.”

If you have any information about the case, you can give Metro Crime Stoppers a call at 1-866-7LOCKUP.