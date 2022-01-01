Violence, drug overdoses & COVID-19 major concerns for city leaders

BALTIMORE — This year in Baltimore between the COVID pandemic, gun violence and drug overdoses many people have lost their lives.

These are a few of the category’s Mayor Brandon Scott said that keeps him up at night. And it’s why his team and other city leaders continue working so hard for the city of Baltimore.

There have been 337 homicides, 728 non-fatal shootings in the city of Baltimore and since the pandemic began more than 11,000 people have died from COVID -19.

Also, throughout the state within the first 6 months more than 1,300 people died from drug overdoses.

Each of these categories highlight some of the issues the Baltimore community faces within the city and county. Mayor Brandon Scott said its these very issues he and his team are working to change.

“Right now we are in the midst of really an ongoing public health emergency. Gun violence that has been plaguing in Baltimore for longer than I’ve been alive, overdosing an addiction epidemic that’s been plaguing Baltimore longer than I’ve been alive, and COVID think about those three together and think about people are losing their lives. Every year we lose over 1000 people to overdose right even more than gun violence and COVID right. That’s what keeps me up at night right and that’s why that’s what my focus is,” Scott said.

As part of reminiscing on those who lost their lives this year to violence fatal overdoses suicide and COVID-19, Mayor Brandon Scott will be hosting a vigil of remembrance.

It will happen tomorrow from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Mayor Scott said this is a way to collectively heal which hopefully helps to move the city forward.