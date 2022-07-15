BALTIMORE — The lawyers and family of the 15-year-old Baltimore squeegee worker charged with murdering Timothy Reynolds spoke to the media today, calling the incident potentially a case of "perfect self-defense."

Attorneys J. Wyndal Gordon and Warren Brown, who are representing the boy (who just turned 15), noted their client has never been in trouble with the law and was clearly just frightened by a threatening confrontation by an adult man.

They would not confirm that the boy was in fact the shooter, but said if he was, it would clearly be a case of self-defense.

Gordon said in the press conference:

"Someone wielding a bat, we would believe is definitely deadly force and the law allows deadly force to be met with deadly force. We understand the duty to retreat, but there's no duty when it's unsafe or the avenue of escape is unknown."

Brown said the boy "was just out there trying to make some money, honest money" and would go between President and Conway streets.

"On a good day he made $200, on a bad day he made $90," said Brown.

He explained: "It's a sad situation for everybody. This young man is 5 foot 6 - my height - and 126 pounds. He's a small child; he was 14 at the time. The deceased was over 6 feet and over 200 pounds wielding a bat... drives across Light Street, parks over near Hooters, comes back across all these lanes of traffic with this bat. So that's quite frightening and quite menacing. This young kid has no history with the system, he hasn't been detained in any juvenile facilities, he was in school, he was not a troublemaker, and he was out there because he has been associated with older people who were ravaged either by the use of drugs or the sale of drugs, going in and out of prison, that type of lifestyle."

Brown said it's still unclear really who did the shooting, but whoever did it, "it was certainly justified... If, in fact, that's where we've come to, that you allow to use a deadly weapon against a little frail 14-year-old boy because they irritate you, then we have lost all sense of a civilized society... It was an act of road rage, that was exactly what it was. It was road rage. I don't know what it is about our society these days, but we get angry so quick and we get violent so quick."

Gordon said:

That man was a monster to these young people.

The boy's father, Tavon Scott, and grandmother, Tonia McClain, seemed emotional while speaking at the press conference.

Scott described his son as "a good kid" who likes to read and has "never been through nothing like this before. It's a shock to all of us."

He said:

"For a grown man to come for a child with a baseball bat. they're a child. So for the world to think he's just a squeegee kid - he's a child, with feelings. That's my child."

McClain said that the family supports the boy and "he is frightened."

