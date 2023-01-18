Watch Now
Video shows deadly high speed police chase in Cecil County on New Year's Eve

Maryland OAG Independent Investigations Division
Posted at 3:46 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 15:46:18-05

ELKTON, Md. — Video footage has been released of a deadly high speed police chase in Cecil County on New Year's Eve.

Maryland State Police were initially alerted about someone driving erratically on I-95.

Trooper Curtis Manuel spotted the driver, identified as 26-year-old Julie Clark, traveling at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit lasted about nine-minutes before Clark crashed into a tree off the 279 exit ramp towards Elkton.

RELATED: Person dies in crash after not pulling over for police in Cecil County

Police dash-cam video shows speeds exceeding 120mph leading up to the crash.

Manuel can be heard on body-worn camera saying the car was on fire.

Although unable to rescue the driver, Manuel is seen grabbing a fire extinguisher in an attempt to put out the flames.

Clark later died. It's unclear why she fled.

To watch the video, click here.

