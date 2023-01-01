Independent investigation opened following a police pursuit turned deadly crash

CECIL COUNTY — An independent investigation is being open for a deadly crash following an attempted traffic stop and police pursuit in Cecil County.

Maryland State Police received a call about a car driving erratically on Interstate 95 shortly after noon on Saturday.

A state trooper tried to pull over a car that matched the description provided in 911 calls. After failing to stop, the trooper followed the car northbound for about 9 miles.

The driver lost control of the vehicle on an exit ramp about milepost 108, crashing into a tree.

The only occupant of the car, the driver, was declared deceased at the scene. The collision didn't involve any other vehicles.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Independent Investigations Division at (410) 576-7070 or by email at IID@oag.state.md.us.

The trooper’s dashboard camera and microphone were activated during the incident. The IID will generally release body camera footage or dashboard camera footage within 14 days of an incident.