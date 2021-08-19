VIDEO: Body cam footage released of two officer-involved shootings that took place within days of each other

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have released body camera footage of two officer-involved shootings that took place earlier in August.

The first began on August 8 just after 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of Alta Avenue where officers were called to investigate a reported armed person.

RELATED: New details in deadly officer-involved shooting in Northeast Baltimore

As they approached the front door of the home they were greeted by a woman and a teenager who said that a man inside of the home had assaulted both of them.

Officers then had the women as well as an additional teenager exit the home while the man remained inside the home.

BPD says they received additional information that the man had suffered from mental health issues and was armed with numerous firearms, as well as ammunition inside the home.

S.W.A.T. officers were dispatched, as well as members from the Hostage Negotiation Team. Both communicated with the man.

Police say an officer who is trained specifically in Crisis Intervention was also at the scene.

Shortly after 3 a.m., the individual came to the door and fired his weapon.

At least, one officer returned fire, striking the individual.

A SWAT medic then rendered aid to the man, who was later pronounced dead. He was identified as 40-year-old Marcus Martin.

The second officer involved shooting to take place that week was on August 12 at approximately 1:45 a.m.

RELATED: Man shot by BPD officer after pointing gun at crowd Thursday morning in "The Block"

As police were closing down establishments in the 400 Block of E. Baltimore Street, officers say they spotted a group of people fighting. When an officer approached to break it up, a man walked up pointing a gun at the crowd.

The suspect then fled westbound into the 300 block of West Baltimore Street. During the foot pursuit, police say the suspect turned and pointed his handgun at the officer who proceeded to fire his weapon three times striking the suspect.

Aid was rendered to the man and medics transported him to an area hospital for treatment. He was later released from the hospital and is being held at Central Booking for charges stemming from this case and additional outstanding warrants.

He has been identified as 32-year-old Terrance Tyrone Hillman.