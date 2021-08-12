Watch
Man shot by police after pointing gun at crowd

Posted at 5:35 AM, Aug 12, 2021
BALTIMORE, md. — A man was shot by Baltimore City Police early Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 400 Block of E. Baltimore Street, also known as "The Block".

Around 1:45 a.m., police say they spotted a group of people fighting. When police approached, another individual walked up pointing a gun at the crowd.

When the gunman distinguished policemen in the group he started to run. Police chased him and later fired shots injuring him.

No police were injured.

The shooting victim is expected to survive.

