New details in deadly officer-involved shooting in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — New details in the shooting that left a 40-year-old man dead early Monday.

Baltimore Police were dispatched to a home in the 6000 block of Alta Avenue on Sunday night at around 9 p.m. for a report of an armed person.

Police say as they approached the front door of the home, a woman and teenager said the man inside the home assaulted them. After the women and another teenage boy exited the home, officers received information that the man suffered from mental health issues and was armed with numerous firearms, as well as ammunition inside the residence.

S.W.A.T. officers were dispatched, as well as members from the Hostage Negotiation Team. Police say an officer who is trained specifically in Crisis Intervention was also at the scene.

At around 3:19 a.m., the man responded to tactical measures by discharging a shotgun. Police say that's when Officer Jeffery Archambault returned fire striking the man.

A SWAT medic rendered aid to the man, who was later pronounced dead.

He was identified as 40-year-old Marcus Martin.

Officer Archambault has served with BPD since 1997.