'Unprecedented to me': Speed cameras to be set up Thursday on I-83 in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — There’s no secret that speeding is a huge concern on Interstate 83, or otherwise known as the JFX.

The highway has also had its fair share of accidents.

However, starting Thursday, speed cameras will be setup along I-83, Jones Falls Expressway, placed in both directions at the W. 41st Street ramp in Baltimore.

MORE: Speed cameras along Baltimore's Jones Falls Expressway will activate April 14

The move is looking to make the roads safer while also hoping to get drivers to slow down.

“Putting speed cameras on the highway,” driver Marcus Fenix said. “it’s unprecedented to me. I ain’t never really heard about that.”

Officials discuss new speed cameras set up on I-83

RELATED: City Board of Estimates approves installation of speed cameras along JFX

Speed cameras being added to I-95 in Harford County

Lawmakers in Annapolis approved the speed cameras last year.

Drivers caught speeding will only get a warning, for now, due to a 90-day grace period.

But, once that grace period ends, there will be a $40 fine for people who are driving 12 or more mph over the speed limit.

Fenix told WMAR-2 News he has concerns about the possibility the cameras could malfunction.

“I see them things flashing all days every day and people are not even speeding,” Fenix said.

The revenue from the cameras will go toward operating cost, as well as road maintenance.

Fenix said he isn’t necessarily happy about the cameras, but understands why they’re needed.

“They just want some money, but at the same time, people do have to be safe,” Fenix said.