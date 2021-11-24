City Board of Estimates approves installation of speed cameras along JFX

BALTIMORE — On Wednesday the Baltimore City Board of Estimates voted in favor of installing two speed cameras along the JFX on I-83.

The agreement is good through August 25, 2023 and will cost the city $6,660,000 in installation.

Back in May 2017, the city entered into a five-year $5.4 million contract with American Traffic Solutions, Inc. for 20-speed cameras (10 fixed and 10 portable).

Over the course of the deal, the city on three occasions added dozens of cameras throughout school, work, and residential areas.

This past legislative session, the Maryland General Assembly signed off on speed cameras going up on I-83 within city limits, one southbound and one northbound.

It's estimated the cameras could issue 150,000 citations per month, generating $925,000.00 per month.

Advanced notice and a three month grace period would be put in place before fines go into full effect.