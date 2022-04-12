Speed cameras along Baltimore's Jones Falls Expressway will activate April 14

BALTIMORE — Speed cameras along Baltimore's Jones Falls Expressway will officially be activated on April 14.

For the first 90 days, violators will receive only a warning in the mail instead of a speeding ticket.

But after that time frame, the City will hand out $40 fines for each offense.

For now, the cameras will be posted up in each direction on I-83 at the W. 41st Street ramp.

Last year, the Maryland General Assembly authorized the cameras, in an attempt to slow speeds and avoid collisions which have long plagued that portion of the Expressway.

According to the Baltimore City Department of of Transportation, test cameras have recorded speeds of up to 173 miles per hour.

Revenue generated by the speed cameras will be used to cover the operating costs of the system, with the remaining funds going towards road maintenance and improvements.