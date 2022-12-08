'The ball has been dropped': Parents still concerned about students' safety after Towson threats

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Parents and students are on high alert as multiple threats were sent to Towson High School over the past couple of weeks.

RELATED: Increased police presence continues at Towson High School after threats

The Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) held a meeting with parents Wednesday evening to hear concerns.

School is a place where children are supposed to feel safe. Recently that hasn't been the case at Towson High School after threats were made.

Baltimore County Police sent out the first alert November 21, that threat appeared to be generated outside the U.S., something other schools had faced.

RELATED: Police investigating threat against Towson High School

Another alert was sent out December 1, this was an email threat sent to Towson High School staff members, but Baltimore County Police say the threats were not supported.

"From what we have determined so far, again without revealing too much, the threats we have received were not substantiated,” said Major Deanna Chemelli, Baltimore County Police Department Central Patrol Division Commander.

"I mean it's scary," one person said.

Sean, a 10th grader at Towson High, says he trusts the school with making sure he’s safe, but says everyone is feeling anxious.

"Recently it's been a little hard, I’ve been anxious, I think a lot of people have. Just the general feeling of the school has been off, like everyone has been a little more on guard than usual" said Sean Hancock, a 10th grader at Towson High School.

Towson PTSA organized the meeting with school officials and police to give parents a voice.

"There's been either a lack of communication or ineffective communication and there's kids at the school that are scared to come back to school,” said Kim Beard, the Towson High School PTSA Co-President.

Beard says attendance has lowered at the school since the threats began.

Some parents say information about the threats has been limited.

"We are a community and everyone should do their part and communication is big and I think the ball has been dropped,” said Peter Dimitriades, whose child is a junior at Towson High School.

Officials say they want to give out as much information as possible, but want to ensure it is accurate.

Police presence has increased at Towson High School and that will continue until students, staff and parents feel comfortable.

"I can tell you that when we receive these threats, they are thoroughly investigated and that as a parent of a senior at a Baltimore County Public School, if I didn’t think it was safe to send my child, I wouldn't recommend that other parents sent their children,” said Major Chemelli.

Officers say this is still an active investigation.