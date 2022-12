TOWSON — Students and staff at Towson High School can expect to see extra police around campus this week.

Baltimore County police say they'll be at the school all week after receiving two threats within two weeks.

Investigators say neither were credible, but they're stepping up security as a precaution.

School leaders plan to hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday, along with police, to talk about the threats and school safety.

That meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.