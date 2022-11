TOWSON, Md. — Police are investigating a threat made against Towson High School.

The school sent out an email to parents and staff Thursday night, saying they were taking the matter seriously.

Officials did not provide specifics about the threat, but one parent told WMAR that it mentioned a potential shooting at the school.

According to Baltimore County Police, the credibility of the threat currently "appears low."

Police also said they would have an increased presence at the school Friday.