Thanksgiving comes early on Kent Island

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY — People were giving thanks a little early at the Grasonvile Community Center on the Eastern Shore on Wednesday night. They wanted to have a free dinner for those in need and also to get people to come in and be around their community family.

Christina Rochester organized the meal with the help of the health department of Queen Anne's County. Rochester wanted to put together a meal so people can come out of their homes and reunite in friendship.

"To encourage folks to come in and sit down and have a meal together and get back to that village, that community feeling and mindset," Rochester said.

To feed 200 people it takes a lot of time, and a lot of work, and a lot of money. One of the the main reasons this feast can happen today is because of Ms. Worthy and her catering service.

"Because this is where I was born and raised and this a community," Worthy said. "I live in Delaware now, I'm still from the community, I participate in the community and donate my services when I can."

Tony Tingle has lived here for 40 years. He and his wife Pamela came in to celebrate with the community

"That's one of the main reasons I came out here tonight, to be more supportive in the community and try to get together with the other people that live here in Grasonville," Tingle said.

The pandemic found us avoiding our families and friends.

"The pandemic is also a resolution because now it has us yearning for togetherness," said Pamela Tingle. "We want it, we're craving it. So, I'm glad I came out."