Small business roundtable held in Randallstown on Monday

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Businesses are fully open, but their economic recovery is far from over.

To help that recovery, Senator Ben Cardin and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski held a small business round-table in Randallstown this morning.

There, county-based business owners got to speak with them about the needs they're facing going forward.

"We really do believe that this isn’t just about getting our businesses in our communities and our families back to where we were, but it’s a real opportunity to aspire to where we should’ve always been.”

Senator Cardin answered questions about the American Rescue Plan as well. Baltimore County will get roughly $160 million in aid from that bill.