Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Small business roundtable held in Randallstown on Monday

items.[0].videoTitle
Small business roundtable held in Randallstown on Monday
Posted at 5:41 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 17:41:52-04

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Businesses are fully open, but their economic recovery is far from over.

To help that recovery, Senator Ben Cardin and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski held a small business round-table in Randallstown this morning.

There, county-based business owners got to speak with them about the needs they're facing going forward.

"We really do believe that this isn’t just about getting our businesses in our communities and our families back to where we were, but it’s a real opportunity to aspire to where we should’ve always been.”

Senator Cardin answered questions about the American Rescue Plan as well. Baltimore County will get roughly $160 million in aid from that bill.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019