'Secure it immediately': Baltimore vacant home remains unsecured 24+ hours after fire

BALTIMORE — More that 24 hours after a fire broke out at a vacant home at 325 Furrow Street, the property remains wide open.

The fire originally broke out in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore Sunday around 7:21 p.m.

“Secure it as soon as possible,” said neighbor Kevin Jones. "Secure it immediately because if they’re unsecured, people are to find a way inside and make a home.”

And that’s reportedly what happened.

Neighbors said prior to the fire four people and a dog were living inside.

“Again, secure them up front to back,” said Jones. “They used to cement them.”

It’s a safety issue WMAR-2 News has reported on and one the city says it takes seriously.

But when our cameras showed up Monday, only a Department of Public Works cleanup crew was on site.

“You think they would send out a cleanup and a boarding crew at the same time,” said one person who didn’t want to be identified.

“If you’re not going to come out at the same time at least board it up so that it’s secure,” said Jordan Miller. “Securing it and making it safe is more important, than have the cleanup crew at a more convenient time."

As for the body of the man found inside who police say had gunshot wounds, investigators have not released his ID or his exact cause of death.

“People having access to these places,” said Miller. "There’s a lot of violence in this area. When something is not boarded up, it leaves more opportunity for these people to go in and hideout and do things.”

WMAR-2 News reached out to DPW about the boarding crew.

We were told given the circumstances surrounding this particular property, a crew will be out on Tuesday to secure it.