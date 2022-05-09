Gunshot wound victim found in vacant rowhouse fire

BALTIMORE — On May 8, 2022, at approximately 7:21 p.m., Southwest District officers were called to the 300 block of Furrow Street to assist the fire department.

Initially, the fire department was called to extinguish the fire of a vacant rowhome. Once inside the home they discovered a unidentified dead male, with gunshot wounds.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

This incident is under investigation. We will update as information comes in.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.