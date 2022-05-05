Watch
Baltimore Fire crews pull body from burning vacant home on Thursday

Baltimore City firefighters were called to W. North Avenue at N. Warwick Avenue around 4:45 Thursday morning. That's right near Coppin State University.
north avenue fire 2.jpg
north avenue fire 4.jpg
Posted at 6:40 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 09:03:10-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Fire crews recovered a body from a burning vacant rowhome on Thursday morning.

That's according to officials from the Baltimore City Fire Union.

The fire started around 4:45am around W. North and N. Warwick Avenues in West Baltimore.

Flames quickly spread to three vacant buildings and one neighboring home that was occupied, prompting a second alarm to be called.

Residents inside that home were safely evacuated over concerns of smoke inhalation.

The body was found shortly after as crews worked to get control of the fire. It's unclear now if the person's death was directly related to the fire.

north avenue fire 5.jpg

There is no word yet on the cause.

