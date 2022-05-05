Baltimore Fire crews pull body from burning vacant home on Thursday

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Fire crews recovered a body from a burning vacant rowhome on Thursday morning.

That's according to officials from the Baltimore City Fire Union.

The fire started around 4:45am around W. North and N. Warwick Avenues in West Baltimore.

Flames quickly spread to three vacant buildings and one neighboring home that was occupied, prompting a second alarm to be called.

Residents inside that home were safely evacuated over concerns of smoke inhalation.

The body was found shortly after as crews worked to get control of the fire. It's unclear now if the person's death was directly related to the fire.

Photojournalist Paul Jaffey

There is no word yet on the cause.

