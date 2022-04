BALTIMORE — City Council President Nick Mosby introduced a new bill that aims to penalize owners who leave those homes abandoned.

The proposal would increase fines for failing to obey a nuisance order.

Right now, it's not clear how much those penalties could be worth.

In March, Mosby introduced three bills aimed at fixing Baltimore's vacants problem. One of which requires property owners to pay anytime the city fire department has to respond to a fire at a vacant home.