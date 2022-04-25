Renovation of historic Pennsylvania Avenue Market hoping to give residents healthier options

BALTIMORE — The historic Pennsylvania Avenue Market is getting a makeover. State leaders invested $2 million to give residents healthier food options and further businesses in the area.

It's out with the old and in with the new. People say the renovation of Pennsylvania Avenue Market has been a long time coming.

The funds will give people easy access to fresh produce, offer support to help entrepreneur their businesses and sustain farms across the metro area.

"We are so thankful for the investment that is going to be brought into our community. Our organization runs a fresh produce stand at that avenue, which is the only stall currently inside of the market that sells fresh produce and food. This $2 million investment is very vital to this market and to the community," said Ashiah Parker, No Boundaries Coalition Executive Director.

"We know from a mountain of evidence that access to healthy food, of course, leads to healthier lives and healthier outcomes, and then when you have food deserts, and people don't have access to healthy foods, you have a less healthy community," said Christopher Van Hollen, Member of the United States Senate.

People who work in the market say the redevelopment is much needed, as the market is nothing like it used to be.

"I remember this place was definitely booming, but for whatever reason it died down, so you know an uplift will definitely be good," said Mosiah Fitt stall owner, Grandma Louise Pies.

Community members say the redevelopment is a great step in the right direction but more needs to be done to change Baltimore for the better.

"It's a great thing that they want to reface the market, but they must reface the neighborhood, because this is part of the market, and if we don't get the neighborhood cleaned up. It’ll never go the way it's supposed to," said Dwight Mayo Baltimore resident.

The Avenue Market project is set to be completed in 2024, but people say it’s not just about the building being restored, it’s about the community being restored.