BALTIMORE — Rasheed Morris pleaded guilty to murdering an Israeli man who was visiting Baltimore in 2021 for a family gathering.

He will be sentenced on January 13, 2023.

On Wednesday, in court, Morris pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of then 31-year-old Ephraim Gordon.

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said Gordon could face life in prison, suspending all but 50 years.

"The priority in this case, like all cases, is to deliver justice on behalf of the victim and their family," Mosby said. "Mr. Gordon visited our city under joyous circumstances only to have his life tragically and violently cut short. Today, his family can rest assured that another perpetrator of this heinous crime has pled guilty to first degree murder and will likely be sentenced to Life in prison, suspending all but 50 years."

Gordon, who was from Israel, was visiting Baltimore for the first time in early May, 2021 for his cousin's wedding when he was shot and killed in the 3700 block of Fords Lane. Police said the murder was a robbery that had gone wrong.

Omarion Anderson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder last month in Gordon's death. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 13.

A third person, William Clinton III, was also charged in connection with the murder.