Three arrested in connection to the shooting death of the 31-year-old Israeli man visiting Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 31-year-old Ephraim Gordon in early May.

Gordon was shot in the 3700 block of Fords Lane. Gordon was visiting Baltimore for the first time to attend his cousin’s wedding when he was gunned down in what police describe as a robbery gone wrong.

After receiving the arrest warrants from detectives, members of the Warrant Task Force arrested a 17-year-old man, a 16 year-old man and 18 year-old William Clinton 3rd, all of Baltimore, Maryland in connection with this murder.

Baltimore Police William Clinton III

All three suspects are currently at Central Booking where they have been charged with 1st Degree Murder and are currently being held without bail.

“Thanks to the diligent work of the Baltimore Police Department, suspects in the heinous murder of Ephraim Gordon are now in custody,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “My heart continues to be with Ephraim’s family in Baltimore and abroad in Israel. No family should be forced to endure the insufferable pain of losing a loved one to gun violence. As this family continues to heal, I remain committed to working with Commissioner Harrison to build a safer Baltimore and finally put a halt to the long legacy of gun violence that plagues our city.”

“The arrest of the suspects in the brutal murder of Ephraim Gordon are a welcome next step in holding the perpetrators accountable and pursuing justice,” said Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer. “We are grateful for the fantastic work done by the BPD Detectives and the cooperation of the community that made these arrests possible. We continue to grieve with Ephraim’s family and it is our prayer that as we continue work together, we can reduce crime and violence across Baltimore City.”

